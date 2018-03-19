Analytica: Iceland Leading Indicator - Indicator unchanged but short-term outlook remains good

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Analytica Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) for Iceland remained unchanged in February following a rise for the past six consecutive months. There are indications that recent CLI developments represent the renewal of faster growth early this year. However, uncertainty is greater when looking towards year-end.

Three of the six components rise on the previous month. These are the MSCI World Index, fish catches and merchandise imports. The long-term trend of some important CLI components remains strong. The main risk factors continue to include some external factors mainly in relation to the geopolitical situation.

Turning points of the CLI tend to precede turning points in economic activity relative to trend by approximately six months. Economic activity is measured by Gross Domestic Product published by the Statistical Bureau of Iceland. The calculation of Analytica's CLI is based on methodology adopted by the OECD.

There are six components of Analytica's CLI. These are: Fish catches, inflation adjusted debit card turnover, number of tourists visiting Iceland, the MSCI World equities index, inflation adjusted imports and the Gallup Index of Consumer Confidence. For the month of February, three of the six underlying components rise year on year. Also, three of the six components rise on the previous month.

Table 1 shows the development of the CLI during the past twelve months. The value for February is unchanged at 101.8. This value serves as an indicator to economic activity six months into the future, i.e. August 2018. A value of 100 indicates GDP in line with its long-term trend.

Table 1. Analytica's CLI 2017-2018 Change in % Indication Index on month YOY for month 2017 February 99.6 0.1 % -1.5 % August 2017 March 99.6 0.1 % -1.3 % Sept. April 99.5 -0.2 % -1.4 % Oct. May 99.2 -0.3 % -1.7 % Nov. June 98.9 -0.3 % -1.9 % Dec. July 98.8 -0.1 % -2.0 % Jan. 2018 August 99.3 0.5 % -1.5 % Feb. September 100.1 0.8 % -0.6 % March October 100.8 0.7 % 0.3 % April November 101.4 0.5 % 1.2 % May December 101.6 0.3 % 1.8 % June 2018 January 101.8 0.1 % 2.2 % July February 101.8 0.0 % 2.2 % August

The March Composite Leading Indicator is scheduled for release on April 17, 2018.

