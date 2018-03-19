Moscow and Tokyo, Mar 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Russian Standard Bank and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced that Russian Standard Bank is to provide high-level security for online transactions with JCB Cards in Russia.The security of online transactions is supported by 3-D Secure technology. This is a procedure for additional authentication of cardholders in order to provide assured security for online payments. Each payment system has a 3-D Secure brand and J/Secure is the 3-D Secure version for JCB Cards.J/Secure utilizes special technology for secure online payments and data processing is carried out on a high-tech processing server of Russian Standard Bank.Inna Emelyanova, Head of Acquiring Department of Russian Standard Bank commented: "JCB International has been our partner since 2008. JCB Cards are very popular in the world because of wide privileges and a high level of security. Russian Standard Bank pays much attention to security in e-commerce as well as JCB International. We are glad that our Bank is to launch J/Secure technology for JCB Cards in Russia".Today Russian Standard Bank is among the top three leading banks in acquiring network and transaction volume. The in-house processing center of Russian Standard Bank meets the highest standards of performance and security.Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International (Eurasia), added: "Nowadays both international and domestic e-commerce markets are actively gaining momentum. Increasing internet access and smartphone penetration are contributing to the rapid growth of card payments in e-commerce. Furthermore, the spread of 3D-Secure technology gives cardholders additional confidence in the security of such purchases. JCB, as an international payment brand, launched its 3-D Secure technology in 2004 under the name J/Secure. Since that time, we have expanded functionality for our cardholders and have increased the level of protection of online payments. We are glad that our long-standing partner Russian Standard Bank is to launch J/Secure in Russia. It is a great chance to provide JCB cardholders with greater freedom to shop using e-commerce. Our J/Secure technology greatly increases the security of online transactions with JCB Cards and minimizes the risk of fraud".About Russian Standard BankRussian Standard Bank was founded in 1999. The main shareholder of the Bank is the holding company Russian Standard Corporation.Russian Standard Bank is a leading private bank in the consumer lending market and consumer deposit market. The Bank dominates the merchant acquiring sector.- More than 28 million individual customers.- More than 46 million credit cards.- Key business areas: POS loans, credit cards, PILs, payments and money transfer, deposits, acquiring.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ru.jcb/ru/ or www.global.jcb/en/.ContactsBank Russian StandardAnastasia MaximovaPress OfficeTel: +7 495 797 84 20 ext. 555-3019E-mail: pr@rsb.ruJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBRussian Standard BankCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.