

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc. (MRO.L) announced Monday that its final offer to GKN Plc. (GKN.L) of 466 pence in value today and 60% of future value creation is clearly superior to the hasty break-up being pursued by the GKN Board. The company strongly urged GKN shareholders to accept the offer without delay.



GKN Shareholders will receive 81 pence in cash and 1.69 New Melrose Shares for each GKN Share. Together with the final dividend of 6.2 pence per GKN share, the final offer values each GKN Share at 466 pence based on Melrose's Closing Price of 224.2 pence on March 16.



Melrose further said that following GKN's planned disposals, its orphaned Aerospace division could be left overburdened with up to 3 billion pounds of volatile gross pension liabilities, equivalent to 11 times its trading profit.



Instead of an improved Driveline business, GKN Shareholders will receive a minority stake in a Dana-managed business without a UK primary listing with shares that many would neither be able or, in our view, wish to hold. The proposed sale values Driveline at approximately 800 million pounds less than the valuation that GKN itself assigned to the business as recently as February 15.



Melrose said its offer avoids such diminution of value and heightened pension and de-rating risk.



Acceptance Condition for the Melrose Offer was lowered to 50% plus one share from 90%, and acceptance deadline is on Thursday, March 29.



Following a series of constructive discussions with GKN's Pension Scheme trustees, Melrose confirmed that last week it made a formal proposal to inject up to about 1 billion pounds over the Melrose ownership period, which represents almost twice the amount of the deficit reduction package under GKN's planned disposals.



Christopher Miller, Chairman of Melrose, said, 'GKN's series of hastily-assembled and ill-considered proposals destroy potential value and add significant risk, not just for shareholders but in the underlying businesses themselves. By accepting the Melrose Offer, GKN Shareholders will keep the potential value of all the GKN assets as majority owners of a much larger business and a management team with a clearly superior track record.'



'Unless they accept our offer, GKN shareholders will end up with shares in an Aerospace business overburdened with up to £3 billion of pension liabilities upon the planned disposals, and a minority shareholding in a Dana-managed Driveline business without a UK primary listing, which many won't be able to hold,' Miller added.



