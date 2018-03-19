

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The company is making a significant investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, the report said. MicroLED screens use different light-emitting compounds than the current OLED displays and promise to make future gadgets slimmer, brighter and less power-hungry.



The screens are far more difficult to produce than OLED displays, and the company almost killed the project a year or so ago. Engineers have since been making progress and the technology is now at an advanced stage, the report said, though consumers will probably have to wait a few years before seeing the results.



The company has designed chips powering its mobile devices for several years. Its move into displays has the long-term potential to hurt a range of suppliers, from screen makers like Samsung Electronics Co., Japan Display Inc., Sharp Corp. and LG Display Co. to companies like Synaptics Inc. that produce chip-screen interfaces. It may also hurt Universal Display Corp., a leading developer of OLED technology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX