London stocks were set to edge lower at the open on Monday as investors look ahead to the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve this week. The FTSE 100 was called to open down 17 points at 7,147. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "While investors remain concerned about tensions between the US and the rest of the world over trade, it's also set to be an important week for the US and UK economies, with the US central bank set to pull the trigger on another rate increase this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...