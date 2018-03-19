Micro Focus Board of Directors Announces CEO Transition

Chris Hsu Steps Down with Stephen Murdoch Appointed as New CEO

NEWBURY, England, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Micro Focus International Plc (LSE:MCRO; NYSE:MFGP) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Chris Hsu has notified the Board of Directors that due to a desire to spend more time with his family he will step down, effective immediately, as CEO and Director of the company. The Board has appointed Stephen Murdoch, current Chief Operating Officer, to serve as the new CEO, effective immediately.

"I have loved leading this great company and am confident that it is well positioned to help customers across their Hybrid IT challenges with a focus on delivering customer-centered innovation," said Hsu.

Chris Hsu was named CEO in January 2017 and assumed the role following the closure of the transaction that merged the former Micro Focus with the software division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on September 1, 2017. During his tenure, Hsu has continued to reinforce Micro Focus's commitment to a customer centric approach to innovation, shown support for the proven Micro Focus operating model that allows the effective management of a portfolio of scale assets, and emphasized the value of the breadth and depth of the newly combined product portfolio.

"I would like to thank Chris for his steadfast leadership, tireless energy and enthusiasm over the past 15 months and wish him every success in the future," said Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman, Micro Focus.

Stephen Murdoch most recently served as the company Chief Operating Officer and will assume his new role as CEO effective immediately. Murdoch has a 25-year track record of success in the IT industry, spanning hardware, software, and services. He has held senior executive positions in general management, sales, and strategy with IBM and Dell. Murdoch served as CEO for Micro Focus prior to the spin-merge with the software division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is a leading global enterprise software company uniquely positioned to help customers extend existing investments while embracing new technologies in a world of Hybrid IT. Providing customers with a world-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable solutions with analytics built-in, Micro Focus delivers customer-centered innovation across DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Security & Data Management, and Predictive Analytics. Join us at LinkedIn and follow us @MicroFocus.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551222/Micro_Focus_Logo.jpg