Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma granted a €3 million loan

STOCKHOLM, 19 March 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma announces a €3 million loan grant decision by Business Finland. The purpose of the loan is to support the development of a novel drug for endometriosis treatment.

Currently available treatments for endometriosis have limitations in efficacy or cause harmful side effects, due to estrogen depletion. Research findings discovered in Finland have opened new opportunities for targeting endometriotic lesions by inhibiting HSD17B1 enzyme. Forendo Pharma's lead program, the HSD17B1 inhibitor FOR-6219, is about to enter the clinical development phase.

The new funding from Business Finland will be used to strengthen Forendo's women's health portfolio with a DUAL HSD (hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase) Inhibitor program, targeting gynaecological conditions, including endometriosis. The DUAL HSD Inhibitor program was initiated in 2016 and Forendo is planning to select the product candidate for further development in 2019.

"Business Finland's decision to grant a loan is encouraging in the way that it gives extern validation to the research and development in Forendo Pharma", says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

"The Forendo Pharma programs are expected to bring radical improvements in the treatment of endometriosis. This would impact the wellbeing of tens of millions of women, who now suffer from the disease", states Business Finland's Director of SMEs, Karl Komulainen.

