

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ), an auto parts company, announced Monday that its unit LKQ European Holdings B.V. intends to privately offer, subject to market and other conditions, 1.0 billion euros in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 and senior notes due 2028.



The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LKQ Corp. and each of its domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries that are guarantors under its senior secured credit facility.



The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its senior secured credit agreement, to finance a portion of the consideration payable for the pending Stahlgruber GmbH acquisition; for general corporate purposes; and to pay related fees and expenses, including the refinancing of net financial debt.



The notes will be offered only to non-U.S. persons outside the U.S. pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX