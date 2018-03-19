In the period 12 March 2018 to 16 March 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.3 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 292,3 million were bought back, equivalent to 97,4 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 11:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 12 March 2018 14,634 66.09 967,161 13 March 2018 12,195 66.04 805,358 14 March 2018 12,195 65.53 799,138 15 March 2018 14,634 64.21 939,649 16 March 2018 12,195 64.31 784,260 Accumulated during the period 65,853 65.23 4,295,567 Accumulated under the share 4,634,125 63.07 292,273,302 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,506,769 own shares, equivalent to 3.9 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





12 March 2018 13 March 2018 14 March 2018 15 March 2018 16 March 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 14.634 66,09 12.195 66,04 12.195 65,53 14.634 64,21 12.195 64,31 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 14.634 66,09 12.195 66,04 12.195 65,53 14.634 64,21 12.195 64,31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



12 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 66,09 ---------------------------------------------- 30 66,20 XCSE 20180312 9:05:43.596000 14 66,20 XCSE 20180312 9:22:06.004000 225 66,30 XCSE 20180312 9:35:03.315000 339 66,30 XCSE 20180312 9:35:03.315000 535 66,40 XCSE 20180312 10:49:58.628000 396 66,40 XCSE 20180312 11:24:33.325000 50 66,40 XCSE 20180312 11:24:33.325000 25 66,40 XCSE 20180312 11:24:33.325000 546 66,30 XCSE 20180312 11:54:00.003000 349 66,10 XCSE 20180312 11:54:23.719000 330 66,20 XCSE 20180312 12:22:01.788000 134 66,20 XCSE 20180312 12:22:01.788000 340 66,30 XCSE 20180312 12:50:14.379000 238 66,30 XCSE 20180312 14:04:28.803000 233 66,30 XCSE 20180312 14:04:28.803000 473 66,20 XCSE 20180312 14:47:03.214000 533 66,20 XCSE 20180312 15:07:26.502000 315 65,70 XCSE 20180312 15:34:10.513000 303 65,50 XCSE 20180312 15:53:25.342000 310 65,00 XCSE 20180312 16:35:24.731000 179 65,30 XCSE 20180312 16:44:18.360000 103 65,30 XCSE 20180312 16:44:18.360000 8.634 66,09 XCSE 20180312 17:01:24.182727



13 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 66,04 ---------------------------------------------- 30 65,50 XCSE 20180313 9:06:35.254000 157 65,80 XCSE 20180313 10:41:32.327000 155 65,80 XCSE 20180313 10:45:02.224000 172 65,80 XCSE 20180313 10:46:54.504000 267 65,80 XCSE 20180313 10:46:54.504000 87 65,80 XCSE 20180313 10:46:54.504000 56 66,10 XCSE 20180313 11:30:51.772000 362 66,10 XCSE 20180313 11:30:51.772000 437 66,10 XCSE 20180313 11:45:38.342000 207 66,50 XCSE 20180313 12:30:20.279000 211 66,50 XCSE 20180313 12:30:20.279000 8 66,60 XCSE 20180313 12:56:51.806000 290 66,60 XCSE 20180313 12:57:12.360000 5 66,60 XCSE 20180313 12:57:12.361000 312 66,00 XCSE 20180313 13:43:01.119000 323 66,10 XCSE 20180313 14:04:58.162000 467 66,10 XCSE 20180313 15:03:12.517000 311 65,80 XCSE 20180313 15:17:53.947000 655 66,10 XCSE 20180313 16:02:02.035000 313 65,80 XCSE 20180313 16:35:00.143000 175 65,40 XCSE 20180313 16:45:34.162767 7.195 66,04 XCSE 20180313 17:00:39.572495



14 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 65,53 ---------------------------------------------- 30 65,40 XCSE 20180314 9:02:11.408000 300 65,50 XCSE 20180314 9:19:20.992000 575 65,90 XCSE 20180314 10:13:19.454000 88 65,80 XCSE 20180314 11:11:11.001000 196 65,80 XCSE 20180314 11:14:40.135000 120 65,80 XCSE 20180314 11:32:26.367000 95 65,80 XCSE 20180314 11:32:45.837000 309 65,80 XCSE 20180314 11:47:01.722000 723 65,70 XCSE 20180314 12:48:51.885000 315 65,60 XCSE 20180314 13:44:53.868000 419 65,70 XCSE 20180314 14:28:00.808000 243 65,50 XCSE 20180314 14:38:00.014000 73 65,50 XCSE 20180314 14:38:00.014000 402 65,30 XCSE 20180314 15:23:36.904000 18 65,30 XCSE 20180314 15:23:36.904000 112 65,10 XCSE 20180314 15:55:18.420000 195 65,10 XCSE 20180314 15:55:18.420000 111 65,10 XCSE 20180314 16:35:10.300000 490 65,10 XCSE 20180314 16:35:10.300000 57 64,90 XCSE 20180314 16:44:16.047000 129 64,90 XCSE 20180314 16:44:16.047000 7.195 65,53 XCSE 20180314 16:47:18.653026



15 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 64,21 ---------------------------------------------- 30 64,80 XCSE 20180315 9:01:01.422000 273 64,80 XCSE 20180315 9:17:19.927000 318 64,70 XCSE 20180315 9:43:10.813000 675 64,60 XCSE 20180315 10:24:12.296000 312 64,00 XCSE 20180315 10:57:08.616000 266 63,60 XCSE 20180315 11:16:58.106000 46 63,60 XCSE 20180315 11:16:58.106000 150 63,60 XCSE 20180315 12:11:49.002000 538 63,60 XCSE 20180315 12:11:49.492000 322 63,70 XCSE 20180315 12:23:05.151000 261 63,80 XCSE 20180315 12:58:12.133000 128 63,80 XCSE 20180315 12:58:12.133000 664 63,90 XCSE 20180315 13:57:32.223000 312 64,10 XCSE 20180315 14:43:06.527000 308 64,20 XCSE 20180315 15:18:04.169000 478 64,60 XCSE 20180315 15:51:12.275000 484 64,70 XCSE 20180315 16:03:01.572000 318 64,70 XCSE 20180315 16:32:16.818000 117 64,70 XCSE 20180315 16:44:16.743000 8.634 64,21 XCSE 20180315 17:07:04.777598



16 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 64,31 ---------------------------------------------- 30 64,20 XCSE 20180316 9:04:02.206000 247 64,80 XCSE 20180316 9:33:58.055000 61 64,80 XCSE 20180316 9:33:58.055000 315 64,60 XCSE 20180316 10:27:05.488000 30 64,40 XCSE 20180316 10:53:56.231262 367 64,70 XCSE 20180316 11:21:02.403000 281 64,50 XCSE 20180316 12:12:14.639000 38 64,50 XCSE 20180316 12:12:14.639000 500 64,50 XCSE 20180316 12:12:14.639108 278 64,40 XCSE 20180316 12:12:14.668458 192 64,40 XCSE 20180316 12:12:19.664190 250 64,30 XCSE 20180316 12:18:03.690262 126 64,30 XCSE 20180316 13:00:32.697000 87 64,30 XCSE 20180316 13:00:32.697000 212 64,00 XCSE 20180316 13:45:43.104000 213 64,30 XCSE 20180316 14:45:15.661000 12 64,20 XCSE 20180316 15:07:07.612000 293 64,20 XCSE 20180316 15:07:07.612000 300 64,30 XCSE 20180316 15:47:44.013000 350 64,30 XCSE 20180316 16:00:32.888039 101 63,80 XCSE 20180316 16:09:03.294620 299 63,80 XCSE 20180316 16:09:26.398454 288 63,70 XCSE 20180316 16:19:17.285000 130 63,50 XCSE 20180316 16:38:45.810930 7.195 64,31 XCSE 20180316 16:45:56.970953



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668999