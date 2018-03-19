Alliance of Leading Companies Empowers Planet Water Foundation to Take Action Against Global Water Poverty in Five Countries During World Water Day Event

Delivery of Community-based AquaTower Systems and Hygiene Education Programs in Schools Will Provide Children in Asia and Puerto Rico Hope for a Healthy Future

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Planet Water Foundation, a leading non-profit organization that addresses global water poverty by delivering clean water access and hygiene education programs, will deploy 24 community-based AquaTowers on March 22 - World Water Day. Communities in four Asian countries and the U.S. territorial island of Puerto Rico will receive clean water access during Project 24, with support from an alliance of leading global companies.

Water poverty is a situation where a lack of access to safe and reliable water keeps a large portion of the population in a continual cycle of illness, illiteracy and poverty. Causes of water poverty include social and economic disparities, the growing need for water caused by rapid urbanization and industrialization, water scarcity and lack of government focus and investment. Planet Water's programs are in alignment with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

Now in its fourth year, Project 24 is recognized as an important event platform that raises awareness of the global water crisis by mobilizing leading companies and citizens to deliver clean, safe water and hygiene education programs in 24 communities. This year, the 24-hour event takes place in communities within Cambodia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Puerto Rico.

'Project 24 is strengthened by new and long-term strategic partners that form our World Water Day alliance,' said Mark Steele, founder and CEO of Planet Water Foundation. 'Xylem, Watts Water Technologies, Starbucks Indonesia, Coca-Cola and Medical Solutions formed the early base of collaborators on Project 24. This year, with expanded program support from VF Corporation in Cambodia, Symantec and Valmont Industries Inc. in India, Metito supporting us in Indonesia and with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) taking action in Puerto Rico along with Project HOPE, our vision for a Project 24 alliance is coming to reality.' In addition to the impact that each project will have on the recipient community, several of the projects will also engage employees from the partnering companies as volunteers.

Xylem Inc. continues as the lead partner on the initiative with support for one community in each of the five countries, while Watts Water Technologies Inc. renews their commitment with sponsoring two community projects. Following on its November 2017 emergency relief air freight shipments of AquaTowers to San Juan, Puerto Rico, DHL is again providing express shipping support for AquaTower installations in Puerto Rico. Raybiztech and Kentico continue to provide website and communications support.

Clean water access needs of children are supported by AquaTowers located on primary school grounds, where Planet Water's Water-Health and Hygiene Education programs are implemented by school educators in the community's language. Planet Water also provides training for local communities to maintain the systems and includes five years of post-project sustainability support, water quality monitoring and ongoing hygiene education program support for every beneficiary community.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems (AquaTowers) and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed nearly 1,000 projects that provide clean water access to nearly one million people across 13 countries through strategic partnerships with organizations such as Xylem, Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Expedia, Starbucks and Watts Water Technologies, among others. For more information, visit us at www.planet-water.org.

SOURCE: Planet Water Foundation