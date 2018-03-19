Direct Equity International Announces Changing Name to Tattoo, Inc.; Acquisition of Tattoo & Cryptocurrency Expo Assets

THOUSAND OAKS, CA / March 19, 2018 / Direct Equity International (OTC PINK:DEQI) announces that it has changed its name to Tattoo, Inc. as a result of acquiring certain assets owned by Mega Show Corporation, including rights to host expos in the body art and cryptocurrency industries. Databases, lists, trademarks websites and related intellectual property were included in the acquisition.

"Tattoo, Inc. is an appropriate name now that we will be operating the Body Art Expo", said CEO Robert Milstein.

Body Art Expo has a 15 year history of presenting tattoo shows, attracting retail vendors and tens of thousands of attendees.

Body Art Expo® tattoo and body art convention offers tattoo & piercing contests, live music, demonstrations, awards, and hosts artists that come from studios nationwide (https://bodyartexpo.com).

The cryptocurrency show, CoinVestExpo (http:coinvestexpo.com ) expects to attract a varied group of vendors and draw large numbers of attendees interested in information regarding the expanding blockchain and cryptocurrency opportunities gaining momentum worldwide.

About Direct Equity International

Direct Equity International, Inc., a professional game and application development company, is engaged in the business of developing and publishing video games and mobile software applications to gaming, healthcare, and financial sectors. www.DirectEquityInt.com

About Green Touch Awareness

Green Touch Awareness is focused on in-house Business Incubation / Start-up and Project Development, as well as being a Digital Services Company providing Brand Management and Business-to-Business online and offline services to public, private, and non-profit companies. www.GreenTouchAwareness.com

Investor Relations:

3835 East Thousand Oaks Blvd

Suite 158West Lake Village, CA 91362

info@directequityint.com

