Acquisition of Bright UK provides Sabio Group customers with best in class CX data insight services

Announcement follows Lyceum Capital's strategic investment in Sabio Group to support acquisition-driven growth

Customer experience solutions specialist Sabio has announced that it has acquired Bright UK Limited, the customer service data and analysis experts. Bright offers bespoke consultancy and SaaS data solutions that deliver insights to contact centres, allowing them to operate more effectively. It does this through a unique combination of real time customer feedback analysis, comparative benchmarking and employee surveys.

The acquisition follows Lyceum Capital's strategic investment in Sabio, and is part of an ongoing acquisition plan to broaden the company's solution portfolio. Adding Bright complements Sabio's March 2017 acquisition of Rapport, the SaaS software and analysis services vendor, and significantly strengthens Sabio's insight services portfolio providing an unrivalled holistic approach to analyse customer and employee satisfaction, offering clients both a technological and a professional serviced approach to improving the service experience.

"Sabio is focused on supporting our clients in delivering brilliant experiences across the entire customer journey," commented Sabio Group CEO, Andy Roberts. "And the addition of Bright's solutions and services to our portfolio will support our customers in driving further operational and financial value from their CX programmes."

"Joining Sabio is a smart move for Bright as it gives us the opportunity to not only combine with an innovative customer experience leader, but also to share our data insights with Sabio's broader global client base," said Bright UK Managing Director, Mats Rennstam.

Leading brands including 3, BNP Paribas, the Co-Op, Domestic General, Lloyds, Premium Credit, South West Water, TUI Group and Webhelp (Shop Direct) already use one or more of Bright's offerings: Bright Navigator real time customer feedback, Bright Index Europe's largest contact centre benchmarking tool, and Bright Employee staff surveys.

About Bright UK: Bright is one of the UK's leaders in providing customer experience insight and consultancy.www.brightindex.co.uk.

About Sabio Group:

Sabio and DatapointEurope deliver solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. The group works with major brands worldwide, including the AA, BGL, DHL, HomeServe, Saga, Sainsbury's Argos, Think Money, Unibet, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Essent, Euskaltel, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.

www.sabio.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005304/en/

Contacts:

PR for Sabio

Cheryl Billson, +44 (0)7791 720460

Cheryl.billson@commacomms.com