Klepierre announced on Monday that London-listed property development and investment company Hammerson rejected a bid from the French shopping centre operator "in less than 24 hours". The 615p a share offer, which represents a premium of around 40.7% to Hammerson's closing price last Friday, was made on 8 March. Klepierre said it made the proposal "on a non-adversarial basis" and "with the intention of engaging in a constructive dialogue regarding a possible offer to acquire the issued and to be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...