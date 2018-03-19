High Performance Alloys Market Size Worth $11.34 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalhighperformance alloys market size is expected to reach USD 11.34 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to grow, primarily on account of rising substitution of materials such as steel and aluminum due to superior performance and reduction in the price of such alloys.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Favorable characteristics of the alloys which aid in improvement in performance efficiency coupled with superior heat and insulation is expected to drive the demand. The price of the products is generally high on account of higher production cost, which is expected to emerge as one of the major factors restraining growth.

The increasing cost of the alloying metals coupled with monopolistic hold of the industry players over the market is expected to hamper the demand over the forecast period. However, the lack of alternatives to the metals and commercialization of favorable technologies is anticipated to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Presence of a number of raw material suppliers is expected to decrease the bargaining power. Furthermore, lower raw material prices offered by suppliers from Asia Pacific is expected to propel demand. However, increasing demand for these raw materials from other key end-use industries is expected to decline raw material availability.

Browse full research report with TOC on "High Performance Alloys Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Non-ferrous, Platinum group, Refractory, Super alloys), By Material, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/high-performance-alloys-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Titanium based high performance alloys are expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% by revenue over the forecast period on account of heightened use in the production of turbine blades, aircraft engines, and nuclear reactors

Non-ferrous alloying material accounted for a market share with 51.6%, in terms of revenue, on account of low cost of the material coupled with extensive usage in the manufacture of electronic & electrical devices.

The use of the products in aerospace is expected to cater to a market share of 55.4% in terms of revenue on account of growing demand for lightweight materials for use in commercial and defense aircrafts

Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.9%, in terms of revenue on account of growing automotive industry in emerging economies such as China and India .

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Basalt Fiber Market - The global basalt fiber industry is expected to witness a significant growth owing to demand from industries such as automotive, building & construction, marine, and electronics.



The global basalt fiber industry is expected to witness a significant growth owing to demand from industries such as automotive, building & construction, marine, and electronics. Ammunition Market - The global ammunition market size was estimated at USD 11.74 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the next eight years.



The global ammunition market size was estimated at in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the next eight years. Stainless Steel Forgings Market - The global stainless steel forgings market size was valued at USD 7.51 billion in 2015.



The global stainless steel forgings market size was valued at in 2015. Thermal Interface Materials Market - The global thermal interface materials market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness immense growth over the upcoming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the high performance alloys market on the basis of product, material, application and region.

High Performance Alloys Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Non-ferrous metals Platinum group metals Refractory Super alloys

High Performance Alloys Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Aluminum Titanium Magnesium Others

High Performance Alloys Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Aerospace Industrial Gas Turbine Industrial Automotive Oil & Gas E & E Others

High Performance Alloys Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany The UK Russia France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/advanced-materials

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

