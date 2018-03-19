

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision due later in the week as well as new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference for directional cues.



Also, the Bank of England's rate call is due on Thursday, with investors likely to watch closely the language of the statement amid expectations the bank could increase its key rate as soon as its next meeting in May.



The benchmark DAX was down 145 points or 1.17 percent at 12,245 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.



Consumer goods firm Henkel fell as much as 5 percent after saying it had a slow start into 2018 due to delivery difficulties in North America.



