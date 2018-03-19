The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 21 March 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,712,438,531 shares (DKK 171,243,853.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 200,000 shares (DKK 20,000) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,712,638,531 shares (DKK 171,263,853.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 0,35 kr. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



