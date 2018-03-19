

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Monday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy decision due later in the week as well as new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference for directional cues.



Also, the Bank of England's rate call is due on Thursday, with investors likely to watch closely the language of the statement amid expectations the bank could increase its key rate as soon as its next meeting in May.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 45 points or 0.87 percent at 5,236.85 in opening deals after rising around 0.3 percent on Friday.



Shopping center operator Klepierre fell nearly 4 percent. The company revealed it had made a proposal to buy U.K. property firm Hammerson on March 8.



