Sputter Coater Market Worth 804.2 Million USD by 2022

The report"Sputter Coater Marketby Substrate Type (Metal, Glass, Semiconductor), Target Type (Metal, Compound), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Institutes), and Region (North America, EU, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the Sputter Coater Market is projected to grow from USD 595.8 Million in 2017 to USD 804.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022. The Sputter Coater Market is driven by the rising demand for sputter coater for use in applications, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, research and development institutes, and medical.

Semiconductor substrate type sputter coaters were the largest type of sputter coaters in 2016. The rising demand for semiconductors for use in several applications, such as communication devices, automotive devices, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics is driving the use of sputter coaters in semiconductor fabrication. APAC and North America are the major regions developing semiconductors. Hence, these regions witness a high demand for sputter coaters from semiconductor manufacturers.

Metal target type sputter coaters were the largest type of sputter coaters in 2016. Metal targets are mostly used as fundamental coating materials for sputtering, as they are considered pure materials. Some of the common metal targets used in sputter coaters are gold, silver, palladium, aluminum, and copper. Sputter coaters having metal targets are used in a wide range of applications, such as electron microscopy, semiconductors, optical communications devices, flat panel displays, and magnetic and memory elements.

Electronics & semiconductor is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for sputter coaters.

Electronics & semiconductor is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for sputter coaters during the forecast period. Sputter coaters are used in the manufacturing of electronics & semiconductor devices for the development of thin metal film layer on electronic components or semiconductor wafers.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global Sputter Coater Market in 2016.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for sputter coaters in 2016. The increase in the electronic & semiconductor device manufacturing is expected to drive the market demand for sputter coaters used in the electronics & semiconductor industry in APAC. China is estimated to be the major market for sputter coaters in Asia Pacific. Japan and South Korea are other major countries contributing to the growth of the Sputter Coater Market in the region. The increasing demand for sputter coaters from end-use industries, such as electronics, automotive, and medical is expected to drive the Sputter Coater Market in these countries.

Key companies profiled in the Sputter Coater Market research report are ULVAC (Japan), Quorum Technologies (UK), Bühler (Switzerland), Cressington Scientific Instruments (UK), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), Semicore Equipment (US), PLASSYS Bestek (France), PVD Products (US), and Denton Vacuum (US).

