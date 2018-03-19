WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 16-March-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,700,246.46 12.178
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,179,671.49 17.0168
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,864,045.66 21.1913
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,854,531.08 19.8545
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 16/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,421,518.25 10.843
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,423,855.68 10.8908
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,465,143.83 12.7252
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 423,662.21 14.1174
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,185,480.75 16.557
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,434,683.32 16.753
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,118,802.41 11.1382
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,876,514.93 17.4211
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,260,020.20 19.2898
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,709,834.17 17.7967
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,357,856.45 15.0989
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 16/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,196,339.54 15.542
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,613,338.00 16.9076
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,349,392.10 18.7416
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,672,446.26 16.6279
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,325,340.13 10.6009
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,305,089.64 18.6415
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,209,142.41 20.841
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,742,289.19 21.3542
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 16/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,408,108.08 18.1766
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,679,970.90 18.1759
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,827,489.57 13.4482
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,376,317.02 19.3428
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,798,357.71 16.6087
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,921,466.21 11.1724
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,434,593.99 20.8994
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 228,551,565.36 16.6377
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,147,422.60 17.9455
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,411,559.61 5.2519
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 32,078,486.70 19.0803
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,055,477.92 16.2381
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,881,766.15 14.4751
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 415,020.99 18.3719
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 344,449.18 21.5281
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,398,315.92 21.9198
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,220,249.86 20.0223
