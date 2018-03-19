

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell sharply on Monday as investors looked ahead to Wednesday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 75 points or 1.05 percent at 7,089.04 in late opening deals after closing up 0.3 percent on Friday.



Mining giant Rio Tinto tumbled 2.5 percent on reports that it has hired UBS to explore a possible public listing of its Pacific Aluminum smelting business on the Australian Stock Exchange.



Melrose Industries fell over 1 percent. The company announced that its final offer to GKN Plc. of 466 pence in value today and 60 percent of future value creation is clearly superior to the hasty break-up being pursued by the GKN Board.



Micro Focus International shares slumped as much as 52 percent. The software product group cut its fiscal 2018 revenue forecast after posting weak revenues for the first-half.



Hammerson soared 26 percent. The British landlord said it has rebuffed a takeover offer from French mall operator Klépierre.



Barclays shares jumped around 4 percent after activist investor Sherborne took a 5 percent stake in the bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX