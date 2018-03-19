Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead

LONDON, March 19,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wunderman, the leading global digital agency and part of WPP, has launched Wunderman Inside, a new agency operating model to provide its world-class digital services onsite for its clients.

Wunderman Inside has been launched following extensive consultation with significant clients who are looking for more flexible agency models, particularly for their digital marketing. Wunderman Inside will provide the optimal mix of onsite and in-agency resources to provide more proximity to clients for faster work combined with the strategic and creative depth that agencies can bring. It will deploy integrated teams able to deliver the full range of Wunderman's services from digital marketing, data and analytics and commerce, powered by Wunderman's marketing technology capabilities.

James Sanderson has been appointed Managing Director to lead this new practice. He joins from creative in-house agency Oliver UK, where he was chief operating officer. Prior to Oliver, James held senior roles at Teamspirit, Digitas and spent 10 years at Glue Isobar. Whilst at Oliver, James was responsible for operations, working with UK and International Clients.

Wunderman Inside is an extension of the successful model that Wunderman operates with a number of major clients including News UK, jointly with The & Partnership, Best Buy and Sainsburys.

Mark Read, Wunderman's Global CEO, said: "There's growing demand from clients for greater proximity to their marketing teams. Wunderman Inside combines strong on-site resources and the strategic and creative power of the agency to give clients the right balance of speed, cost efficiency and innovation. We believe this is a more effective long-term model than typical in-house agencies that struggle to attract talent and consultancy-led models where clients become dependent on expensive resources.

"We could not have found a better person than James to lead it. He has extensive experience in the industry, particularly in developing and expanding an in-house creative offering. Now he can do that with the strength of Wunderman behind him."

James Sanderson added: "Wunderman is a highly-regarded agency because its services aren't static - it understands what clients want and continually develops what it offers to meet those needs. I'm really looking forward to leading this new practice and helping Wunderman to reinforce its client-side credentials."

About Wunderman

Wunderman is a global digital agency whose mission is to inspire people to take action. It isCreatively Driven. Data Inspired. In 2015, industry analysts named Wunderman a leader in marketing database operations as well as a strong performer in customer engagement strategy and its creative work has won numerous awards globally. Headquartered in New York, the agency brings together 9,200 creatives, data scientists, strategists and technologists in 200 offices in 70 markets. Wunderman is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, please visitwww.wunderman.comand follow us@Wunderman.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655705/JamesSanderson_Headshot.jpg