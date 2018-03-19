Unleash Ferocious at Your Fingertips! Fingerlings maker WowWee Introduces UNTAMED

London, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WowWee (http://wowwee.com/), a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer robotic and entertainment products, today unleashes the newest phenomenon in interactive robotic toys. Introducing UNTAMED by Fingerlings - putting Ferocious at your Fingertips with a line of interactive predators that you can control from friend...to foe! The first of the UNTAMED creatures - the UNTAMED Raptors - roar online and in-stores in the UK, Canada and Australia this week for their debut launch, with a scheduled release in the US for May.

With Fingerlings capturing the excitement of millions of fans worldwide, Jazwares and WowWee are proud to announce the UK as an official early launch market for the UNTAMED brand and anticipate similar success to follow suite of the Fingerlings craze.

The newest spinoff from WowWee's wildly successful Fingerlings family, the UNTAMED Raptors are lifelike creatures that are fierce and unpredictable - unlike their silly and cute distant Fingerlings cousins! Friend or foe - that's up to YOU. Unleash their ferocious side with a shake or poke, and they'll roar, hiss, and chomp. Or, tame your beasts by petting their noses, and they'll hum, coo, and purr. But be warned - these raptors are still no stranger to passing gas!

"WowWee is all about delivering on-trend toys that take fun experiences to the next level with unmatched innovation and creativity," said Andrew Yanofsky, Brand Manager at WowWee. "The UNTAMED line truly embodies that - packing amazing personality, features, and entertainment into a collectible interactive toy that's both fierce and fun!"

"We have great retail support for UNTAMED with a healthy marketing campaign to compliment," said Jonny Taylor, Managing Director at Jazwares. "We believe kids are going to love these UNTAMED Raptors and I have no doubt that they will be a hit!"

UNTAMED Raptors are four different characters each with its own unique name and personality: Stealth, Blaze, Fury, and Razor. Complete with snapping jaws and gripping claws, these interactive creatures react to touch, motion, and sound with over 40 different sounds and Animations. Collect them all to unleash full ferocity at your fingertips - these pets are yours to tame, and the control is your hands!

Available for £16.99 as the first to market, UNTAMED Raptors can be pre-ordered from leading toy retailers beginning March 19th and will be available in-store at major retailers across the UK over the following weeks.

To discover more about UNTAMED, please visit: http://untamed.wowwee.com/ (http://untamed.wowwee.com/?utm_source=Press_Release&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=Untamed_INTL_Launch&utm_content=UK)

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee is a 30 year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien and MiP, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. A full range of new product lines and a robust licensing and entertainment program is planned for 2018 and beyond. With offices in Montreal, San Diego and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/ (http://www.wowwee.com/).

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16644576-b148-4623-8596-3d74b8c35392 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16644576-b148-4623-8596-3d74b8c35392)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c834f233-2c74-4ab0-b8fb-acb4601133a1 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c834f233-2c74-4ab0-b8fb-acb4601133a1)

Dave Malacrida PR & Media Relations for WowWee 310 770-3146 davem@wowwee.com Ane Olesen Wire PR +44 (0) 7941 539 944 ane@wirepr.co.uk