Adding quant-enabled wealth management capabilities to its digital platform

Finantix, global provider of enterprise solutions in WealthTech, InsurTech and RegTech, is proud to announce its acquisition of smartfolios, the creators of quant-enabled investment tools that support the key stages of the digital advisory value chain. With this acquisition, Finantix is set to combine its enterprise-grade technology and its recently launched AI offering with smartfolios quantitative analysis solutions to deliver a peerless digital wealth management platform with a unique breadth of features and real-time thematic-style analytics.

Finantix provides end-to-end digital wealth advisory services and hybrid robo-advisory solutions to wealth managers, top tier private banks and insurers in more than 40 markets. Together, Finantix and smartfolios will harness the power of quantitative analysis to provide an engine that covers the full range of investment processes including: strategy building, house view distribution, robo-personalised portfolios, advanced analytics and continuous portfolio fine tuning. The technology will support an extensive product taxonomy and provide real-time thematic-style analysis.

Ralf Emmerich, Co-founder and Director of Finantix, said: "We are delighted to have smartfolios join the group. The addition of smartfolios will add a critical quantitative analysis element to our well-established digital wealth offering. This acquisition will extend our coverage and support for key actors like CIOs and Investment Strategists and provide a solid foundation for strategic robo-advisory initiatives that don't follow a low-end formula."

For Finantix' clients this acquisition means that they will be able to further tailor their customers' experience and services and proactively anticipate their needs. In addition, they will be able to understand what's happening in their book of business across multiple views including: performance, regulatory compliance, house view adherence, customer behaviour, key opportunities and events detection, next best action generation and proposal building, advice reasoning and research personalisation.

Julien Le Noble, Co-founder and CEO of smartfolios, added: "By coming under the Finantix brand, and leveraging Finantix' API-driven enterprise-grade architecture, we can fully realise our vision to build the market-leading quantitative investment advisory, insight and portfolio management platform."

About Finantix

Finantix has a global customer base spanning over 45 countries, acquired over more than 15 years' experience distilled into his flagship Finantix Components product and supported from eight offices across Europe, North America and Asia. Finantix Components are trusted by some of the world's largest banks, insurers and wealth managers and offer a broad, solid and proven library of multi-country, multi-jurisdiction, multi-channel, omni-device reusable software modules, widgets, engines, connectors and APIs that help leading financial institutions digitise and transform key processes in the financial services industry.

www.finantix.com

About smartfolios

Smartfolios is a quant enabled advisory and investment platform providing investors access to superior investment portfolios and strategies. The team combines over 40 years of markets and investment experience and with cross disciplinary expertise, deep industry knowledge and astute data science insights, they are able to both anticipate and capitalize on emerging technologies, regulatory developments and financial innovations.

www.smartfolios.com

