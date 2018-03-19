Africa-focussed natural resources investment company Armadale Capital announced on Monday that an optimisation study for the Mahenge Liandu Graphite Project in Tanzania has now been completed by ROM Resources. The AIM-traded firm said the results of the optimisation study were used to generate a mining schedule focusing on high grade near surface mineralisation. It said the first seven years of production showed "exceptionally high" graphite grades averaging 15.5% total graphitic carbon (TGC), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...