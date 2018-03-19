Shares in oil and gas exploration company Caspian Sunrise fell almost 30% after it announced the effects of adverse weather on its operations at the BNG contract area in Kazakhstan. The spudding of the Deep Well A8, which was initially delayed to January, has been is now projected to proceed in Q2 due to the extreme cold weather at the site while works at Deep Well A5 are being delayed by obstructions which the company has so far been unable to clear. The recommencement of a 90-day flow test at ...

