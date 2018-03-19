Barclays rallied on Monday as it emerged that Sherborne Investors has acquired 5.2% of the voting rights in the bank. Sherborne, which describes itself as "a turnaround investment firm", said it has invested £580m of the company's capital in Barclays shares and derivatives. "Sherborne Investors has advised the company that its turnaround assumptions indicate a potential return on the investment in line with Sherborne Investors' customary return objectives," it said. Meanwhile, Barclays said in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...