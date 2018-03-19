sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,14 Euro		+0,14
+0,39 %
WKN: A0MLCS ISIN: IE00B1RR8406 Ticker-Symbol: SK3 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,533
36,18
11:46
35,70
36,10
11:46
19.03.2018 | 11:23
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

PR Newswire
London, March 19

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Norges Bank
Company dealt inSmurfit Kappa Group PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common Stock
IE00B1RR8406
Date of dealing16/03/2018

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities15,965,667 (6.73%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total15,965,667 (6.73%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales


Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase20,903GBP 31.6180

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure19/03/2018
Contact namePhilippe Chiaroni
Telephone number+47 2407 3297
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

© 2018 PR Newswire