

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected pace in January, after rising in the previous three months, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in December.



That was well above the 0.3 percent drop economists had forecast.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 4.0 percent yearly in January, slower than the 5.4 percent increase in the prior month.



