

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone trade surplus declined to a three-month low in January as exports declined amid an increase in imports, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



The trade surplus came in at seasonally adjusted EUR 19.9 billion versus a EUR 23.2 billion surplus in December. This was the lowest since October 2017.



Exports dropped 0.7 percent in January from December, while imports grew 1.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 3.3 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 1.4 billion in the same period of 2017.



Exports increased 9.1 percent from last year and imports gained 6.3 percent in January.



The EU28 exports fell 1.0 percent, while imports rose 3.2 percent. As a result, the trade balance was in EUR 1.0 billion deficit. In December, the surplus totaled EUR 5.7 billion.



