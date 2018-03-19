SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Places Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_CSOASA_TXT-NPM-20180319_X_X_X-X), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, placed highest on the ability to execute axis in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics1.

This Gartner report evaluated 22 suppliers of Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics products. The firm's evaluation criteria for ability to execute included the following: product or service, overall viability, sales execution and pricing, market responsiveness and record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations. Of all the vendors evaluated in the report, SolarWinds placed highest on the ability to execute axis.

"For three years in a row, Gartner has positioned us as highest on the ability to execute axis in the Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics. In our view, this result confirms our commitment to helping our customers manage their network operations with a powerful suite of tools that is simple and affordable to deploy," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "We will continue listening closely to our loyal base of users around the world, helping them find faster and more efficient ways to optimize their network performance."

Over 250,000 customers worldwide use SolarWinds' broad portfolio of network management software, which enables IT professionals to identify and address a complete range of issues. Innovations such as NetPath, which provides a "hop-by-hop" analysis of network performance, and the PerfStack platform, which enables correlation of performance data across systems and applications. These combine to allow broad and powerful IT problem-solving capabilities.

SolarWinds develops its network management software leveraging the Orion Platform (http://www.solarwinds.com/orion?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_CSOASA_TXT-NPM-20180319_X_X_X-X), a modular and highly scalable platform that unifies data from multiple IT layers into an application-centric view. As a result, the platform enables powerful, end-to-end hybrid IT management, delivering complete cloud visibility along with deep on-premises monitoring. It incorporates a simple drag-and-drop dashboard to visualize infrastructure and application relationships, helping IT professionals monitor, troubleshoot, and improve performance across hybrid environments. It also provides the flexibility to add modules as needs grow.

1Source: Gartner,"Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics," Sanjit Ganguli, Vivek Bhalla, Pankaj Prasad, 21 February 2018

