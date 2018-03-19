Orion Oyj: Orion has received positive conclusions for the salmeterol-fluticasone Easyhaler combination under the EU's decentralized procedures

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 19 March 2018 at 12.30 p.m.

Orion has received positive conclusions for the salmeterol-fluticasone Easyhaler combination under the EU's decentralized procedures

Orion Corporation has received positive conclusions for the salmeterol-fluticasone Easyhaler combination under the EU's decentralized procedures (DCP). The decentralized procedures concern 22 countries, with Sweden acting as the reference member state. National approval procedures of the marketing authorisation applications will start in the following EU Member States: Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom. Orion will announce further information on approvals in these countries in its upcoming Interim Reports.





The inhaled salmeterol-fluticasone combined formulation is the sixth member of the Easyhaler product family intended for the treatment of asthma and COPD. In the combined formulation, the fluticasone acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and salmeterol acts as a long-acting bronchodilator.



"We are satisfied with the favourable results in a challenging development area. The salmeterol-fluticasone combination product will strengthen Orion's Easyhaler product family that utilizes the same inhaler technology and offers diverse treatment options for treatment of asthma and COPD," says Christer Nordstedt, SVP, Pharmaceutical Research and Development of Orion Corporation.



Orion's Easyhaler is a dry-powder inhaler developed in-house. Orion has developed Easyhaler-adapted dry powder formulations of several well-known generic active substances (salbutamol, beclometasone, budesonide, formoterol, salmeterol and fluticasone) used in the treatment of asthma and COPD. The previous new product added to the Easyhaler product family was a combined budesonide-formoterol formulation.

