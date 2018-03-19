Forum Systems to Present at Cloud Security Expo 2018

Company Executives to Discuss the OWASP Top 10 and Explore the Best Practices in Secure Enterprise-to-Cloud Integration

BOSTON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Forum Systems Inc., a pioneer in API security technology, today announced that company executives will speak at Cloud Security Expo 2018.

Taking place at ExCeL London March 21-22, Cloud Security Expo 2018 will feature cutting-edge cyber innovation, the latest in security strategies and the heated debate on GDPR. At the event, Forum Systems will showcase its award-winning Forum Sentry API Security Gateway in Stand S2220.

For nearly two decades, the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) has helped identify critical website vulnerabilities, including SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS). With the rapid acceptance of cloud services, which are typically controlled by APIs, the OWASP Top 10 - 2017 has evolved to address API security concerns.





Notably, the OWASP Top 10 - 2017 RC1 included - for the first time - 'Underprotected APIs.' This critical milestone helped elevate API security into the mainstream consciousness of the security community.

Additionally, high-profile incidents last year such as the Instagram vulnerability, the Circle with Disney web filter API Management flaw and the Wishbone hack helped shine a spotlight on the prevalence of API insecurity. Unfortunately, the recent Reddit hack - via a compromised API at email provider Mailgun - underscores the need to drive more awareness of the criticality of API security.

On Thursday, March 22, from 12:00-12:25 p.m. GMT in the Security of Things Theatre, Forum Systems executives will present "API Security: Using OWASP Top 10 - 2017 to secure enterprise-to-cloud API integration." The session will examine the instrumental role APIs play in enabling cloud services, and explore the significant aspects of the OWASP Top 10 - 2017 that security practitioners should consider while extending their enterprises to the cloud.

Helping global enterprises and government organizations deploy secure Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC 2) instances, Forum Systems recently announced industry-first enhancements to Forum Sentry. The company's flagship API Security Gateway is now available in an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) form factor, and also features a REST API for rapid deployment in virtual, cloud and containerized environments.

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems Inc. is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and integration for API communications, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API strategies in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against modern API vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API security gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

