

19 March 2018



G4S PLC



(the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').



Awards of deferred shares under the Company's annual bonus scheme for the financial year ended 31 December 2017



On 14 March 2018, the following ordinary shares of G4S plc were awarded to the Company's executive directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibility within the Company ('PDMRs') named below under the Company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



+-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Name of PDMR/Executive |Role |Number of deferred | |Director | |shares awarded under | | | |2017 bonus scheme | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer | 160,373 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Tim Weller |Chief Financial Officer | 72,574 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Jenni Myles |Group HRD | 28,673 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen |Group General Counsel | 28,445 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Jesus Rosano |Divisional CEO - Global | 21,617 | | |Cash Solutions | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs | 17,261 | | |Director | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO - Europe & | 39,397 | | |Middle East | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |John Kenning |Regional CEO - Americas | 50,922 | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Peter Neden |Divisional CEO - | 59,220 | | |Care and Justice Services| | | |and UK Facilities | | | |Management | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+



The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was £2.5899 per share; being the average closing price of the company's shares on the three business days following the day on which the Company's 2017 results were announced.



The shares are held in trust and will vest on the third anniversary of the date of this award subject to continued employment with the G4S group. No further performance conditions apply. Any dividends payable on such shares during the deferral period will be paid to the PDMRs in the form of shares at the time of vesting.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail.



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



160,373 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |160,373 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



72,574 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |72,574 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



28,673 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |28,673 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



28,445 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |28,445 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Global Cash Solutions b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



21,617 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |21,617 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



17,261 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |17,261 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe and Middle East b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



39,397 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |39,397 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



50,922 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |50,922 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Care and Justice Services and UK Facilities Management b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



59,220 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |59,220 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche Company Secretary



