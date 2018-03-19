Interactive models of De Nora's proven solutions will be shown along with Italian hospitality to celebrate the official European launch of the water technologies business.

De Nora, a leading designer of safe, innovative, and sustainable water disinfection and oxidation, filtration and electrochlorination solutions, will be exhibiting at IFAT Munich from May 14-18. De Nora will showcase innovative new technologies and reliable pioneer products at booth A1.334 including Capital Controls ozone systems, DE NORA TETRA potable water, biological and tertiary wastewater filters and its ClorTec, SEACLOR and SANILEC electrochemical solutions. The biannual conference, which hosted 136,885 visitors from 169 countries in 2016, is the world's leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management.

"We are highly anticipating IFAT Munich, where we can connect with current and potential partners from around the world and begin our exciting journey to bring our established products to new markets in Europe," said Luca Buonerba, chief marketing and business development officer. "De Nora has a 90-year history of innovation that we've been applying to familiar brands in the water treatment sector. We will have a team of application experts in Munich to answer questions specific to disinfection, oxidation, filtration, and electrochlorination in a range of municipal and industrial applications."

De Nora will demonstrate their water and wastewater capabilities with featured products including Capital Controls ozone generators. Installed in more than 1,300 locations, this technology brings 48 years of design and installation experience across a range of disinfection and oxidation applications. DE NORA TETRA, a trusted brand in water and wastewater filtration, will be represented with its LP and SNAP-T Blocks, which feature a patented design to maximize efficiency and reduce operational costs. The ClorTec DN is De Nora's newest development of their on-site hypochlorite generating system a cost-effective, reliable, and safe alternative disinfection treatment method. The Capital Controls MicroChem 3 multi-parameter water analysis system will be analyzing samples at the booth.

De Nora is an Italian multinational leader in sustainable technologies offering energy saving products and water treatment solutions. Globally De Nora is the pre-eminent provider of electrodes for electrochemical processes and is among the leaders in technologies and processes for the filtration and disinfection of water.

