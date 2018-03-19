The power plant will sell power to Iamgold's Essakane Mine - an off-grid gold mine located 330 kilometers northeast of Burkina Faso's capital city, Ouagadougou.The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore has officially commissioned at the end of last week a 15 MW hybrid PV plant which will provide with power the Essakane Gold mine in the Sahel region. The project, whose construction started exactly a year earlier, was built next to, and synchronized with, Finland's Wärtsilä's 55 MW oil driven power plant, is one of largest hybrid fuel/solar plants in the world. Wärtsilä itself, ...

