Turkcell's (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) subsidiary lifecell obtained the largest spectrum per subscriber in a recent license tender. lifecell will ensure high-quality and affordable connections for 4.5G subscribers throughout Ukraine.

Ukrainian Regulator NCCIR (National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization) completed a tender on licenses for LTE services in the 1,800 MHz spectrum band. Petro Poroshenko, the President of Ukraine, also granted licenses for the 2,600 MHz band. The winning operators will be able to use the bands in all regions of Ukraine over the next 15 years. The initial price for all frequencies in the 1,800 MHz band was UAH 3.975 billion, and the final price reached UAH 5.434 billion. Together with the 2600 MHz frequency tender, the total cost for the 4G licenses was UAH 7.89 billion.

In the realm of 4G tenders, lifecell has acquired 2*30 MHz in the 2,600 MHz and 2*30 MHz in 1,800 MHz frequency ranges for the development of a 4.5G-network. According to the results of the open bidding on the two tenders, lifecell obtained the largest spectrum per subscriber and will ensure high-quality and affordable connections for the fourth generation LTE subscribers throughout Ukraine. lifecell also ensures the best price per spectrum, which will allow operators to spend more money for the 4.5G network rollout. The company will pay nearly UAH 1.7 billion to the Ukrainian government for both licenses.

Ismet Yazici, CEO lifecell commented: "We are pleased to report that both tenders were conducted in an open and transparent manner by means of bidding "From the Vote" and the Regulator did their best to prepare and perform these significant and long-awaited events properly."

For lifecell subscribers, this means higher data speeds, experiencing the best digital and financial services, watching HD videos without delay, playing online games of any level of complexity, and for business users the ability to hold conferences online from anywhere without being tied to the wired Internet.

New features of the 4.5G network from lifecell will be available thanks to the unique technical capabilities of the operator:

The lifecell network is based on the latest technical solutions of the world's leading manufacturers of telecommunication equipment;

The latest software that supports the lifecell network meets the standard LTE Advanced PRO (3GPP Release 13);

The network uses multiple-output 4x4 MIMO technology that can provide the best capacity, speed, and coverage.

As of today, lifecell has the largest 3G+ coverage in Ukraine with the highest penetration of smartphones on the network (68%), as well as a number of uniquely innovative digital products, tariffs, and services (messenger BiP, music application fizy, cloud storage lifebox, etc.).

With the launch of the 4.5G era and by understanding the needs of the modern consumer in times of rapid technology development, lifecell will continue to lead in providing mobile broadband Internet access and in offering the best 3G+ and 4.5G services to subscribers. The company will also focus on developing modern digital solutions to be made available for as many Ukrainians as possible.

About lifecell: lifecell is Ukrainian digital operator providing true freedom of communication, primarily through high-speed mobile Internet. With the help of the available 3G+ internet, lifecell offers advanced mobile communications abilities for all users, regardless of age or knowledge of technology. 100% of the shares are owned by the operator Turkcell Turkish supplier of converged telecommunications and technology services. At the end of 2017, the 3-month active subscriber lifecell base is 8 million users. As a digital operator and market leader in smartphone penetration, lifecell offers tariffs, digital services and products most convenient and profitable for users of "smart" devices.

