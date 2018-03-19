Tinyclues, provider of a leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, will unveil the Spring release of Tinyclues Action simultaneously at Shoptalk in Las Vegas and E-commerce One to One France in Monaco. Following a successful $18M Series B funding announcement in February of this year, Tinyclues is swiftly expanding its operations in North America and EMEA. This round also reinforces the company's aggressive roadmap for their solution, helping B2C marketers further reinvent their campaign strategies and optimize their marketing agendas to deliver intelligent marketing campaigns.

"Artificial Intelligence is the driving force that will reshape marketing for years to come. With this funding we will continue to massively invest in R&D in order to achieve this vision". explains David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. "We will expand our product with more analytics, better support for omnichannel, more automation and more prescriptive capabilities. Eventually, AI will enable marketers to simply focus on strategy and business goals, without worrying about quantitative micro-decisions."

Tinyclues Action's Spring release is in response to the growing demand for intelligent marketing campaigns across all B2C industries, as email reactivity wanes and new digital channels continue to emerge. Tinyclues is expanding the support of even more channels for CRM campaigns, allowing marketers to plan complex campaigns for, among others, e-mail, push notifications, SMS, call-center, direct mail and Facebook Ads. A new monthly calendar view allows marketers to better manage their intricate omnichannel marketing agenda and optimize multiple campaigns across days and weeks.

In order to monitor and optimize the growing number of omnichannel campaigns, Tinyclues has introduced a new Campaign Dashboard to help users and managers easily analyze their campaign KPIs, customer database reach and better assess campaign results and trends.

As Tinyclues' customer base grows to include major B2C enterprise players such as Air France, Arcadia, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf and Vente-privee.com, Tinyclues has introduced user management and permission administration features to help better manage large and international teams.

Discover the latest Spring release of Tinyclues Action at Shoptalk in Las Vegas until March 21st, and at E-Commerce One To One in Monaco until March 22nd. Get first-hand details on how a leading retailer uses Tinyclues at One To One Monaco, on the 20th at 2PM; David Nedzela, Digital Marketing Director of the Fnac-Darty group, will share exclusive insight on his marketing performance challenges and how Tinyclues optimizes the most important pillars of this: the targeting and planning of omnichannel messages.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

