Active-Investors: Wired News - NovoCure Announced Data Presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Stock Monitor: CryoLife Post Earnings Reporting

Volume of TTFields Presentations Marks a Record Number of Abstracts for NovoCure

The volume of TTFields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for NovoCure at this conference. Of the 35 presentations, 18 are externally led research. The clinical and preclinical research to be presented includes the application of TTFields in seven cancer types, representing NovoCure's evolving pipeline and commitment to developing TTFields for a variety of solid tumors.

TTFields Shows Promise in Multiple Solid Tumor Types

Dr. Eilon Kirson, Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development at NovoCure, mentioned that over the past several years, the volume of presentations on TTFields at the AACR Annual Meeting has increased substantially, demonstrating an increased interest in TTFields from the scientific community. Dr. Eilon added that TTFields shows promise in multiple solid tumor types, and NovoCure is honored to have the opportunity to share its growing volume of research at a leading conference in cancer research.

List of Presentations

The listing of TTFields clinical abstracts and presentations at AACR include:

(Abstract CT086) Safety of TTFields and radiotherapy for newly diagnosed glioblastoma: Interim safety results from a pilot study.

(Abstract CT081) TTFields in combination with Bevacizumab in recurrent or progressive meningioma in a phase-2 study.

(Abstract CT082) TTFields concurrent with standard of care for the treatment of stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following platinum failure: Phase-3 LUNAR study.

(Abstract CT084) HEPANOVA: A phase-2 trial of TTFields concomitant with sorafenib for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

(Abstract CT105) Safety of TTFields applied to the torso: A meta-analysis of 176 patients from four phase I-II trials.

(Abstract CT108) TTFields in combination with Lomustine in the EF-14 phase-3 clinical study-A safety analysis.

(Abstract CT092) Effect of TTFields in children with recurrent or progressive high-grade glioma and ependymoma; Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium PBTC048.

(Abstract CT100) Effects of TTFields on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in newly diagnosed glioblastoma: An exploratory analysis of the EF-14 randomized phase-III trial.

(Abstract CT157) PANOVA-3: A phase-3 study of TTFields with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine for front-line treatment of locally-advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (LAPC).

(Abstract CT138) Open-label personalized targeted intervention to maximize TTFields intensity in recurrent GBM (OptimalTTF Trial).

(Abstract LB-257) Incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of tumor treating fields for newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

(Abstract CT151) TTFields and radiosurgery for 1 to 10 brain metastases from NSCLC in the phase-III METIS study.

(Abstract # CT097) Quantitative MR measurements in glioblastoma patients: mean diffusivity with TTFields plus standard therapy versus standard treatment alone.

(Abstract #676) Preliminary investigation into the dosimetric impact of tumor treating field arrays on concurrent radiotherapy for newly-diagnosed glioblastoma.

(Abstract #621) Evaluating the compatibility of TTFields with key anti-tumoral T cell functions.

(Abstract #1343) Induction of autophagy following TTFields application serves as a survival mechanism mediated by AMPK activation.

(Abstract #1860) TTFields effects on glioblastoma cells are augmented by mitotic checkpoint inhibition.

(Abstract #1865) The combined treatment of 150 kHz TTFields and Sorafenib inhibit hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro.

(Abstract #1463) Efficacy of TTFields and aurora B kinase inhibitor.

(Abstract #1707) TTFields Exert Cellular and Immunologic Effects.

(Abstract #2273) Meta-analysis of cancer cell lines based on their response to TTFields.

(Abstract #2284) Semi-automated MRI segmentation workflow for glioblastoma treated by TTFields.

(Abstract #3199) Computational studies show that TTFields can be delivered to the infratentorial brain at therapeutic levels.

(Abstract #3195) The molecular mechanism of action and the cellular targets of TTFields.

(Abstract #3204) Transducer array configuration optimization for treatment of pancreatic cancer using TTFields.

(Abstract #3209) Numerical modeling of intracellular mechanisms in TTFields.

(Abstract #3217) Newly identified role of TTFields in DNA damage repair and replication stress pathways.

(Abstract #3208) Optimal array layouts for TTFields therapy in glioblastoma- oblique array layouts are superior to standard LR and AP positions.

(Abstract #4194) TTFields affect invasion properties and cell morphology of various cancer cells in vitro.

(Abstract #4398) In vitro TTFields alter proliferation and morphology of patient-derived high-grade meningioma cell lines.

(Abstract #4376) TTFields decrease proliferation of patient-derived lung cancer brain metastasis cells in vitro.

(Abstract #4111) Water content based Electrical Properties Tomography (wEPT) for modelling delivery of TTFields to the brain.

(Abstract #4637) TTFields have anti-proliferative effects on high-grade paediatric brain tumor cell lines.

(Abstract #5828) Withaferin A and TTFields synergistically inhibit glioma proliferation.

(Abstract #5898) A Systems Approach for Determining the Mechanism of Resistance to TTFields in Glioblastoma.

About Tumor Treating Fields

TTFields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. NovoCure is the sponsor of clinical trials testing TTFields in several cancers.

About NovoCure Ltd

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Jersey, NovoCure is a commercial-stage oncology company developing a novel, proprietary therapy called TTFields, for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The Company's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, NovoCure's stock fell 2.69%, ending the trading session at $21.70.

Volume traded for the day: 926.88 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 845.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.09%; previous three-month period - up 8.23%; past twelve-month period - up 203.50%; and year-to-date - up 7.43%

After last Friday's close, NovoCure's market cap was at $2.00 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors