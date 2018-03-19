Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Molina's Q4 Results Missed Market Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) ("Molina"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MOH. The Company posted its financial results on February 12, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's quarterly total revenues grew on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Molina reported total revenues of $4.95 billion compared to $4.53 billion in Q4 FY16. However, the Company's total revenue numbers lagged market consensus estimates of $4.96 billion.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted a net loss of $262 million, or $4.59 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from a net loss of $47 million, or $0.85 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net loss came in at $258 million, or $4.52 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $42 million, or $0.75 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

In FY17, Molina's total revenues came in at $19.88 billion compared to $17.78 billion in FY16. The Company reported a net loss of $512 million, or $9.07 loss per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net income of $52 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net loss stood at $493 million, or $8.72 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to an adjusted income $72 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

The Long Beach, California-based Company's total operating expenses increased to $5.22 billion during Q4 FY17 from $4.54 billion in the last year's same quarter. The Company posted an operating loss of $269 million in Q4 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $6 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported negative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $247 million in Q4 FY17 versus positive EBITDA of $37 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Results

Molina's Total Medicaid segment reported revenues of $3.51 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.37 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment's total costs came in at $3.11 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $3.03 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter. Additionally, the segment's total medical margin grew to $401 million in Q4 FY17 from $339 million in Q4 FY16.

Molina's Total Medicare segment's revenues rose to $515 million in Q4 FY17 from $469 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The segment's total cost was $465 million in the reported quarter compared to $404 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment reported a medical margin of $50 million in Q4 FY17 versus $65 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's Marketplace segment's revenues improved to $665 million during Q4 FY17 from $349 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's total cost was $678 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $407 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, the Company used $153 million in its operating activities compared to $40 million in the prior year's same quarter. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Molina had $3.19 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $2.82 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt stood at $1.32 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $975 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook for FY18

In its guidance for FY18, Molina's management expects total revenues to be approximately $18.8 billion. EBIDTA is anticipated to be between $632 million and $676 million. The Company forecasts adjusted diluted net income per share to be between $3.23 and $3.73.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Molina Healthcare's stock advanced 1.27%, ending the trading session at $76.83.

Volume traded for the day: 1.61 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.27 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.89%; previous three-month period - up 2.32%; past twelve-month period - up 70.13%; and year-to-date - up 0.20%

After last Friday's close, Molina Healthcare's market cap was at $4.53 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Health Care Plans industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

