Active-Investors: Wired News - J.Jill Announced Retirement of CEO Paula Bennett

Paula has Guided the Team Through its Transition to a Public Company

Michael Rahamim, J.Jill's Chairman of the Board, mentioned that under Paula's leadership and vision, J.Jill executed a profitable turnaround and grew into a premier omnichannel brand with exceptional customer loyalty and a strong operational foundation. This ultimately led to the Company's successful IPO in March of 2017 despite a challenging retail environment.

Michael added that over the past year Paula has guided the team through its transition to a public company, and the Board is grateful for her dedication and commitment to J.Jill.

Professional Journey of Paula Bennett

Paula Bennett was appointed President of J.Jill in January 2008 and was named CEO in July 2009. She has also served on the Company's Board since 2009. Paula has over 35 years of retail management experience and has extensive expertise in apparel merchandising, buying, marketing, and brand building across both direct and retail marketing channels. Prior to joining J.Jill, she served as President and CEO of a number of portfolio companies of Orchard Brands Corporation. From 1998 through 2005, Paula was Chief Operating Officer of Eileen Fisher, Inc.

Earlier in her career, Paula Bennett also served as Vice President of Retail Sales at Calvin Klein Collection. From 1987 through 1995, she held significant leadership positions at Tiffany & Co., including Vice President of Sales and Customer Service, Vice President and General Manager of the Fifth Avenue.

Linda Heasley's Career History

Linda Heasley has served on the Board of J.Jill since March 2017 and served as CEO of The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC since February 2017. Prior to joining Honey Baked Ham, she served as CEO and President of Lane Bryant, Inc., a leading specialty size apparel brand, from 2013 to 2017; where she is widely credited with revitalizing the brand. Linda also previously served as the Chairman, President, and CEO at Limited Stores LLC from 2007 to 2013 and is credited with returning the company to what was sustained profitability for the first time in 17 years. Linda also previously held senior leadership roles at CVS Health Corporation, Timberland LLC, Bath and Body Works, and L Brands, Inc., and she has been on the Board of Directors of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. since May 2017. Linda holds a B.A. degree from Harvard University and earned her MBA from the John Anderson School of Management, UCLA.

J.Jill Announced 2018 Outlook

On March 15, 2018, the Company also announced its outlook for 2018.

In light of current business trends and challenges in Direct business, J.Jill expects total comparable sales to decrease in the mid-single digit range for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 (Q1 FY18). Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.20 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.22 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.24 in Q1 FY17. Diluted earnings per share for Q1 FY18 assumes a $0.04 benefit versus the prior year from the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which is expected to reduce the Company's effective income tax expense rate to approximately 26%.

About J.Jill, Inc.

Headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts, J.Jill is an omnichannel premier retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The Company operates an omnichannel platform that delivers a seamless experience to its customers through over 270 stores nationwide and a robust ecommerce experience.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, J.Jill's stock declined 7.68%, ending the trading session at $4.45.

Volume traded for the day: 3.50 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 457.57 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, J.Jill's market cap was at $210.89 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 6.91.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

