Saffron Market to Witness Enhanced Demand From Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industries: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global saffron market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the upcoming years. Saffron by nature yields a significant output with low inputs in terms of energy, nutrients and water. Saffron production is carried out worldwide but is a prominent business across APAC markets. Good agricultural practices in saffron production have now incepted to outgrow the advantages and overcome the associated limitations. Hence, the saffron market across various economies has turned out to be a lucrative investment.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of saffron market includes high demand for saffron with antioxidant contents such as lycopene, alpha & beta carotenes enabling protection from stress, infections and cancer and also acting as immune boosters. Additionally, it also has many therapeutic applications which in turn raises its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. The properties of saffron is likely responsible for market growth in the estimated period. Also, revenue growth in several countries across the globe adds to the market growth. Additionally, rise in need from cosmetics sector pertaining to production of cleansers, anti-blemish creams and fairness creams adds to the market growth in the estimated period.

Based on segmentation by form, the saffron market includes thread and powder. Thread segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period. Powder segment is also anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR in the near future owing to rise in applications pertaining to clinical use and food & beverages. Based on segmentation by application, the saffron market includes antioxidant, antiseptic, anti-depressant and anti-convulsant.

Access 109 page research report with TOC on "Saffron Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-saffron-2016

Geographically, saffron market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market held a significant share in the saffron market owing to largest imports of saffron. India, China, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia are the largest market for saffron. North America and Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the predicted period. Middle-East and African regions are also expected to grow significantly in the estimated period. The key players in the saffron market include Gohar Saffron, Rowhani Saffron Co, Iran Saffron Company and Saffron Business Company.

This report studies Saffron in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Novin Saffron

Shahri Saffron

Rowhani Saffron

Tarvand

Azafranes Manchegos, S.L

Krokos-Kozani

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Saffron in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Type I

Type II

Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Saffron in each application, can be divided into

Medicinal raw material

Cosmetic

Food flavorings

Ornamental flowers

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

APAC Titanium Product Market

APAC Wood Crown Moulding Market

XPS Geofoams Market

APAC Yield Booster Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: +1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: http://www.radiantinsights.com

