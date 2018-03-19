

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NeoTract, a subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) reported the results from the first analysis of a retrospective registry of more than 800 UroLift System procedures performed at seven centers in North America, Europe and Australia. The study found that the UroLift System offers significant improvement in symptoms and quality of life through 24 months among patients in non-clinical trial setting.



The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. Recently the U.S. FDA cleared new indications for the UroLift System, making patients who have an obstructive median lobe and those as young as 45 now eligible to receive treatment with the UroLift System for their benign prostatic hyperplasia symptoms.



The company said the registry will continue to enroll additional sites and is expected to increase to more than 2,000 patients.



