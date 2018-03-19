AIM-listed cake and bread maker Finsbury Food posted a 6% jump in interim profit on Monday as revenue edged higher despite "market-wide headwinds". In the 26 weeks to 30 December 2017, pre-tax profit rose to £8.4m from £7.9m in the same period a year ago, as revenue increased 0.7% to £157.8m, or 2.5% to £144.8m on a like-for-like basis. Group operating profit was up 4.7% to £8.7m and the company declared an interim dividend of 1.1p per share, up 10% on 2016. In the UK bakery division, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...