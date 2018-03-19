Hummingbird Resources announced a ramp-up update from its Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali on Monday, with the mine having commenced gold production in December. The AIM-traded firm said the completion of plant construction and ore commissioning in 2017 was achieved within both the planned 18-month schedule and the $88.5m budgeted capital cost. Since first gold was poured on 19 December, the performance of the plant had steadily improved month by month, the board explained. In the first 14 days of ...

