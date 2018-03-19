Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Seagate Technology Has a Dividend Yield of 4.20%; Will to Trade Ex-Dividend on March 20, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) ("Seagate") the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 20, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 19, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on STX:

Dividend Declared

On January 29, 2018, Seagate's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on April 04, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2018.

Seagate's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.20%, which is more than triple compared to the average dividend yield of 1.22% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for seven years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Seagate has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.52 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Seagate is forecasted to report earnings of $4.91 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $2.52 per share.

During the second quarter fiscal 2018, ended December 29, 2017, Seagate generated $850 million in cash flow from operations and $773 million in free cash flow. The Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $2.56 billion as on December 29, 2017, compared to $2.54 billion as on June 30, 2017. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Seagate

On February 12, 2018, RackTop Systems, a leading provider of high-performance Software-Defined Storage embedded with advanced security, encryption and compliance, announced its strategic partnership with Seagate, with the immediate availability of their joint product - the Secure Data Protection Platform (SDP2). Engineered to solve key cyber security and compliance issues facing governments, SDP2 is a high-performance, simple, drop-in data storage solution to solving NIST 800-171 and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) security and compliance requirements.

The two companies are undertaking this new partnership to create data security solutions that meet evolving risk management standards. SDP2 combines RackTop's high-performance Software-Defined Storage platform with Seagate's BAA-/TAA-compliant FIPS 140-2 disk drives and enclosures as well as FIPS-compliant, automated encryption key management.

SDP2's embedded advanced cybersecurity features include policy driven data protection, automatic ransomware protection, auditing and reporting, and Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) support. It can be easily scaled from a few terabytes to multiple petabytes, satisfying both small or remote offices as well as large data center implementations.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The Company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives, and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems.

Seagate was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Seagate's stock marginally rose 0.87%, ending the trading session at $60.09.

Volume traded for the day: 7.05 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.72 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.97%; previous three-month period - up 42.80%; past twelve-month period - up 27.23%; and year-to-date - up 43.62%

After last Friday's close, Seagate's market cap was at $17.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.39.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Data Storage Devices industry.

