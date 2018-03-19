Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Rapid7's Quarterly Revenues Surged 28%

Stock Monitor: Upland Software Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RPD. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 12, 2018. The cybersecurity Company beat revenue estimates, and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Rapid7. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UPLD

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Rapid7 most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RPD

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Rapid7's revenues surged 28% to $57.73 million compared to $45.03 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $56.9 million.

During the full fiscal year 2017, Rapid7's revenues totaled $200.9 million, reflecting an increase of 28% compared to $157.44 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Rapid7's GAAP loss from operations was $13.4 million compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $9.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.6 million in the reported quarter compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.5 million in the year earlier same quarter. During Q4 2017, Rapid7's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was negative $6.3 million compared to negative $4.6 million in Q4 2016.

Rapid7's GAAP net loss was $13.0 million, or $0.30 loss per share, in Q4 2017 compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.23 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net loss was $7.6 million, or $0.17 loss per share, in the reported quarter compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.13 loss per share, in the year earlier comparable quarter. Rapid7's earnings numbers were in-line with Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.17 per share.

For FY17, Rapid7's GAAP net loss was $45.5 million, or $1.06 loss per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $49.0 million, or $1.19 loss per share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net loss was $25.9 million, or $0.60 loss per share, in FY17 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $29.2 million, or $0.71 loss per share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 2017, Rapid7's calculated billings surged 44% to $93.6 million. The Company recorded an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $164.9 million, representing an increase of 36% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Rapid7's renewal rate, which includes upsells and cross-sells of additional products and services, was 122%. The expiring renewal rate, which excludes upsells and cross-sells of additional products and services, was 89% in the reported quarter. Out of the overall revenue in the reported quarter, 70% of total revenue was recurring revenue, which is comprised of content subscriptions, maintenance and support, cloud-based subscriptions, managed services subscriptions, and term licenses, up from 66% in Q4 2016.

Rapid7's deferred revenue was $224.5 million as of December 31, 2017, an increase of 33% on a y-o-y basis. The Company noted that 84% of total revenue in Q4 2017 came from deferred revenue on the balance sheet at the beginning of the quarter.

For Q4 2017, Rapid7's total revenue from North America increased 30% to $49.5 million on a y-o-y basis and comprised 86% of total revenue. The Company's total revenue from international increased 18% to $8.2 million compared to the year ago same period, and comprised 14% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Rapid7 ended the fiscal year 2017 with over 7,000 customers, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to FY16.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Rapid7's cash provided by operating activities was $8.2 million compared to $7.1 million in Q4 2016. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had total cash and investments of $92 million compared to $85 million as of September 30, 2017.

Outlook

Rapid7 anticipates an ARR growth of at least 30% for both the first quarter of 2018, and the full year FY18. For Q1 2018, the Company is estimating revenues to be in the range of $50.1 million to $52.1 million, non-GAAP operating loss to be in the band of $10.1 million to $8.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.19.

For FY18, Rapid7 is projecting revenues to be in the band of $225.0 million to $234.0 million, non-GAAP operating loss in the band of $26.0 million to $20.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.55 to $0.42.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Rapid7's stock dropped 2.20%, ending the trading session at $25.84.

Volume traded for the day: 1.21 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 432.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.29%; previous three-month period - up 31.57%; past twelve-month period - up 69.44%; and year-to-date - up 38.48%

After last Friday's close, Rapid7's market cap was at $1.22 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors