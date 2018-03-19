

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp. (VFC) Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Nautica brand business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals for a closing to occur.



BofA Merrill Lynch served as exclusive financial advisor to VF on the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal advisor.



