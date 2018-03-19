

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade deficit decreased notably in January from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 87 million in January from EUR 575 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.2 billion.



Both exports and imports advanced by 9.5 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively in January from last year.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined 2.5 percent monthly in January and imports slid by 4.4 percent.



The trade balance with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 439 million versus EUR 315 million a year earlier. Meanwhile, the non-EU trade deficit shrank to EUR 526 billion from EUR 890 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX