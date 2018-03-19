

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Vladimir Putin has been re-elected as Russia's president for a new six-year term, winning three-fourth of the votes.



With almost all the votes counted, the incumbent won 76.66 percent, the chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said.



According to the Election Commission data, the voter turnout has been over 67.47 percent, a little more than the number pf people voted in the previous election.



None of the other candidates - Grudinin 11 percent, Zhirinovsky 5.66 percent, and Sobchak 1.67 percent - could pose significant threat to Putin.



The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was not allowed to contest the election.



The result shows that Putin, who has ruled the country as either president or prime minister since 1999, is reinforcing his grip on power in Russia.



No leader in the western world has reacted to Putin's re-election, as tensions with the West have deepened in recent weeks after the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.



