

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported that the Phase 3 PANORAMA trial evaluating EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection in moderately severe to severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy met its 24-week primary endpoint. In the trial, 58 percent of EYLEA-treated patients experienced a two-step or greater improvement from baseline on the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale at week 24, compared to 6 percent of patients receiving sham injection.



The company said the results from PANORAMA will be submitted for presentation at a future medical congress. PANORAMA will also form the basis of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA later in the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX